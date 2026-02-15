Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 3,934 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $233,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLR opened at $181.01 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total transaction of $655,811.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC set a $193.00 price objective on Digital Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $191.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.70.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

