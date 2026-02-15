Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNSWF shares. Desjardins upgraded Constellation Software to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut Constellation Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Friday, January 16th.

Constellation Software Trading Up 2.7%

About Constellation Software

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at $1,737.54 on Tuesday. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of $1,612.70 and a 12-month high of $3,998.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,166.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,623.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Constellation Software is a diversified software company that acquires, manages and builds mission-critical software businesses serving a wide range of specialized industries. Its primary focus is on vertical market software, delivering tailored solutions for sectors such as public transit, healthcare, utilities, construction and hospitality. Through its decentralized operating model, Constellation harnesses the expertise of individual business units to develop, implement and support software products that address specific customer needs.

Founded in 1995 by Mark Leonard and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Constellation Software has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions.

