Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.8750.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hamilton Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Zacks Research lowered Hamilton Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 487.8% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 1,404.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HG stock opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hamilton Insurance Group has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $31.60.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HG. The company focuses on specialty lines of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, providing tailored solutions to clients around the world. Its underwriting platform is designed to address complex and niche risks across multiple industry sectors.

Established in 2016 and completing its initial public offering in 2017, Hamilton has concentrated on building a diversified portfolio of insurance and reinsurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.