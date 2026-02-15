Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.8750.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hamilton Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Zacks Research lowered Hamilton Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th.
Shares of HG stock opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hamilton Insurance Group has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $31.60.
Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HG. The company focuses on specialty lines of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, providing tailored solutions to clients around the world. Its underwriting platform is designed to address complex and niche risks across multiple industry sectors.
Established in 2016 and completing its initial public offering in 2017, Hamilton has concentrated on building a diversified portfolio of insurance and reinsurance products.
