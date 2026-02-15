Symrise AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Symrise AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 187,110 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the January 15th total of 125,509 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 609,598 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 609,598 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYIEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Symrise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Symrise Price Performance

Symrise Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS SYIEY opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74. Symrise has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $30.58.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavors, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials for the food and beverage, personal care and household industries. Headquartered in Holzminden, Germany, the company develops scent and taste solutions that are used in a wide range of consumer products, from perfumes and personal care formulations to soft drinks, confections and savory seasonings.

The company’s core business is organized into two divisions. The Flavors & Nutrition division creates taste concepts, food ingredients and texture solutions that enhance the sensory appeal and nutritional profile of a variety of foods and beverages.

