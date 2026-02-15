Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

OUTKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Outokumpu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Outokumpu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Outokumpu in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Outokumpu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st.

OUTKY stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 0.59. Outokumpu has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Outokumpu had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Outokumpu will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj is a Finland-based global producer of stainless steel products and one of Europe’s leading stainless steel manufacturers. Headquartered in Helsinki, the company traces its roots back to mining operations established in 1910 and has, over decades, transformed into a focused stainless steel specialist. Outokumpu’s core business encompasses the production of high-grade stainless steel in flat and long product forms, serving a broad range of industries including automotive, construction, energy, and consumer goods.

The company’s primary product portfolio includes cold-rolled and hot-rolled coils and sheets, plates, strips, bars and wire, as well as tailor-made and value-added solutions such as precision-cut blanks and welded tubes.

