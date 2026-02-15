Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) Receives $72.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Noble Financial cut Graham from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Northland Securities raised Graham from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th.

NYSE GHM opened at $84.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $932.60 million, a PE ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 0.92. Graham has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $91.91.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.36 million. Graham had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Research analysts expect that Graham will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Focused Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter worth approximately $630,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Graham by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results topped expectations — Graham reported $0.31 EPS vs. a $0.17 consensus and revenue of $56.7M versus ~$52.4M expected, demonstrating margin and top-line strength that supports the stock’s upward move.

Q4 results topped expectations — Graham reported $0.31 EPS vs. a $0.17 consensus and revenue of $56.7M versus ~$52.4M expected, demonstrating margin and top-line strength that supports the stock’s upward move. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities upgraded GHM to “Outperform” and raised estimates sharply (Q2 ’27 to $0.67, Q3 ’27 to $0.57 and FY2027 to $2.38 from $1.94), providing a clear near-term catalyst from the sell‑side. Northland Upgrade

Northland Securities upgraded GHM to “Outperform” and raised estimates sharply (Q2 ’27 to $0.67, Q3 ’27 to $0.57 and FY2027 to $2.38 from $1.94), providing a clear near-term catalyst from the sell‑side. Positive Sentiment: Momentum/price performance narrative — recent coverage highlights GHM’s strong multi-year returns (an 89% CAGR over three years) and a sharp weekly surge, which can attract momentum and growth-oriented flows. Share Performance Article

Momentum/price performance narrative — recent coverage highlights GHM’s strong multi-year returns (an 89% CAGR over three years) and a sharp weekly surge, which can attract momentum and growth-oriented flows. Neutral Sentiment: Pre/post‑earnings analyst discussion pieces flag key investor questions for the Q4 call (demand/backlog, margin sustainability, capital allocation) — useful for guidance-watchers but not new fundamental data. Earnings Call Questions

Pre/post‑earnings analyst discussion pieces flag key investor questions for the Q4 call (demand/backlog, margin sustainability, capital allocation) — useful for guidance-watchers but not new fundamental data. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative analyst notes on industrial peers provide broader sector context for GHM (costs, cyclical demand drivers) but are not company‑specific catalysts. Analyst Insights

Comparative analyst notes on industrial peers provide broader sector context for GHM (costs, cyclical demand drivers) but are not company‑specific catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Noble Financial trimmed FY2027 EPS estimates and reduced near-term earnings forecasts — this introduces some downward pressure on expectations and creates a risk if other analysts follow. Noble FY2027 Cut Noble Estimates Reduced

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) is a U.S.-based industrial engineering company that designs, manufactures and services vacuum and heat transfer equipment. Its core offerings include liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, heat exchangers and custom-engineered vacuum systems. These products play a critical role in energy-intensive industries, where reliable removal of non-condensable gases and efficient heat exchange are vital to process performance.

The company’s technologies find application across a range of end markets, including power generation, petrochemical, oil and gas, LNG, and semiconductor manufacturing.

