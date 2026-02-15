Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERT) Short Interest Up 102.9% in January

Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 82,220 shares, a growth of 102.9% from the January 15th total of 40,524 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,038 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 98,038 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aeries Technology in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ AERT opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64. Aeries Technology has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of -0.35.

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.46 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aeries Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Aeries Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

