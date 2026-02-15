Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,224 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.7% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total value of $42,382,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,638 shares in the company, valued at $194,189,900.76. This represents a 17.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total transaction of $128,296,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,326,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,950,399,066.20. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $443.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.87.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $325.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.62%.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

