Calton & Associates Inc. Has $11.43 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $457.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $483.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.44. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $505.38.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

