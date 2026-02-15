Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 7,205 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.1% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $85,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Broadcom from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.87.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total value of $10,413,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 210,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,094,099.76. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $631,998.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,179.60. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $325.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

