Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 7,205 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.1% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $85,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Broadcom News
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Cathie Wood’s ARK filed a meaningful purchase (~87,148 shares), signaling institutional conviction in Broadcom’s exposure to AI infrastructure. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Draws ARK Investment Amid Positive AI Growth Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Mirova US LLC materially increased its Broadcom stake, adding another institutional buyer to demand-side flows. Mirova US LLC Boosts Broadcom Stake by 589,713 Shares
- Positive Sentiment: Broadcom unveiled a Wi‑Fi 8 enterprise platform positioned for AI edge and enterprise networking — a product catalyst that could expand TAM for its networking chips. Broadcom Wi Fi 8 Launch Highlights AI Network Demand And Valuation Questions
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary are bullish on upside linked to hyperscaler CapEx (Google, Meta) and the AI infrastructure cycle — Forbes lays out a bull case toward ~$450 if demand trajectory holds. Here’s How AVGO Stock Could Rise To $450
- Neutral Sentiment: DA Davidson initiated coverage with a Neutral rating — a reminder that some sell-side views see limited near-term upside despite the AI backdrop. DA Davidson initiates coverage of Broadcom (AVGO) with neutral recommendation
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage and market commentary around the Wi‑Fi 8 launch also flagged valuation concerns — investors are debating whether Broadcom’s premium multiple already prices in the AI upside. Broadcom Wi Fi 8 Launch Highlights AI Network Demand And Valuation Questions
- Negative Sentiment: Some institutional managers trimmed positions (PRIMECAP, Randolph, SCS Capital reported cuts), creating localized selling pressure even as others added shares. PRIMECAP Management Co Cuts Broadcom Stake by 27,980 Shares
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total value of $10,413,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 210,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,094,099.76. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $631,998.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,179.60. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Price Performance
AVGO stock opened at $325.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $414.61.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
