PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,999,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,445 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $336,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of VCIT opened at $84.49 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $84.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.85.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.
