Enpro Inc. $NPO Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its holdings in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Enpro accounts for approximately 1.3% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.53% of Enpro worth $25,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NPO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enpro by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC grew its stake in Enpro by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Enpro by 25.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enpro by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

NPO stock opened at $272.60 on Friday. Enpro Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.50 and a 52 week high of $286.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NPO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enpro in a report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Enpro from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

Enpro Group, Inc (NYSE: NPO) is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company’s product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro’s offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

