Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11), reports. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 10.68%.The business had revenue of $166.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.95 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s conference call:

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

Pacasmayo announced that Holcim agreed to acquire Inversiones ASPI (50.01% controlling stake) at a valuation of PEN 5.1 billion (≈9x LTM EBITDA) ; the deal is pending INDECOPI approval and management expects closing in the coming months.

; the deal is pending INDECOPI approval and management expects closing in the coming months. Sales momentum remained strong with volumes up 8.2% in the quarter and 7.2% for full-year 2025 , driven by infrastructure demand and resilient self-construction (bagged cement sales notably higher).

and , driven by infrastructure demand and resilient self-construction (bagged cement sales notably higher). Operating performance improved — quarterly EBITDA excluding transaction expenses was PEN 158.7 million (+11.4% YoY) and full-year EBITDA (ex-one-offs) reached PEN 584.2 million , supported by lower raw-material costs, higher own-clinker use, and operational efficiencies.

(+11.4% YoY) and full-year EBITDA (ex-one-offs) reached , supported by lower raw-material costs, higher own-clinker use, and operational efficiencies. Pacasmayo recognized roughly PEN 77–80 million of acquisition-related transactional expenses (some of which management says will be recovered or assumed by Holcim), which drove the quarter to a reported negative consolidated net income.

of acquisition-related transactional expenses (some of which management says will be recovered or assumed by Holcim), which drove the quarter to a reported negative consolidated net income. Concrete/pavement/mortar volumes and margins were hit in Q4 (sales down ~25%) due to the pause of the Motupe project and Piura Airport execution, but management expects project restarts, election-driven public spending pickup, and planned energy efficiencies to support margins in 2026; Net Debt/EBITDA stood at 2.8x.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of CPAC opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.40. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

CPAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from $6.40 to $12.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CPAC

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA. is a Peru‐based cement and construction materials company engaged in the production, distribution and sale of cement and related products. The company’s core activities include manufacturing ordinary portland cement, hydrated lime and other industrial minerals. It serves the building and infrastructure sectors, offering tailored solutions for public works, residential and commercial construction projects.

Founded in 1949 in the coastal city of Pacasmayo, the company has grown into one of Peru’s leading cement producers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.