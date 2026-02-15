AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Stock Holdings Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,295,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,476 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.6% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $994,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% in the third quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $449,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 3.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,151,000 after buying an additional 51,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warner Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of ABBV opened at $231.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.85. The stock has a market cap of $409.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.39 and a 1 year high of $244.81.

Trending Headlines about AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 4,184.47%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record sales, earnings beat and firm guidance support outlook — AbbVie reported stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS, posted record net sales and provided FY‑2026 EPS guidance that sits above consensus, all of which underpin near-term revenue visibility and the stock’s rally. AbbVie Achieves Record Net Sales

Record sales, earnings beat and firm guidance support outlook — AbbVie reported stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS, posted record net sales and provided FY‑2026 EPS guidance that sits above consensus, all of which underpin near-term revenue visibility and the stock’s rally. Positive Sentiment: Clinical progress — AbbVie advanced a toxin‑based therapy in a Phase 2 ventral hernia trial, which could add a new growth vector if later‑stage data are positive. This is incremental pipeline upside beyond core immunology franchises. Ventral Hernia Trial Update

Clinical progress — AbbVie advanced a toxin‑based therapy in a Phase 2 ventral hernia trial, which could add a new growth vector if later‑stage data are positive. This is incremental pipeline upside beyond core immunology franchises. Positive Sentiment: Rinvoq real‑world / post‑marketing data — Completion of a Korean post‑market study adds supportive real‑world evidence for Rinvoq adoption in immunology, reinforcing growth expectations in that franchise. Rinvoq Study Wraps Up

Rinvoq real‑world / post‑marketing data — Completion of a Korean post‑market study adds supportive real‑world evidence for Rinvoq adoption in immunology, reinforcing growth expectations in that franchise. Neutral Sentiment: Investor and conference coverage — Management presented at a Piper Sandler immunology symposium (transcript available); useful for detail on novel targets but no immediate market-moving data were released. Piper Sandler Presentation Transcript

Investor and conference coverage — Management presented at a Piper Sandler immunology symposium (transcript available); useful for detail on novel targets but no immediate market-moving data were released. Negative Sentiment: Medicare pricing legal risk — AbbVie filed suit challenging HHS/CMS’s selection of Botox for Medicare drug‑price negotiations under the Inflation Reduction Act. If Botox remains subject to negotiated price controls, that could materially pressure sales and margins for that product; the lawsuit introduces legal and policy uncertainty. AbbVie Sues US Health Agency

Medicare pricing legal risk — AbbVie filed suit challenging HHS/CMS’s selection of Botox for Medicare drug‑price negotiations under the Inflation Reduction Act. If Botox remains subject to negotiated price controls, that could materially pressure sales and margins for that product; the lawsuit introduces legal and policy uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Analyst pushback — Evercore ISI trimmed its price target modestly (and some firms adjusted expectations), signaling that consensus 2026–27 estimates still face scrutiny despite solid results. That caps some near‑term upside and may limit multiple expansion. Evercore ISI Cuts PT

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.