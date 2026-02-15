Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 72.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58,772 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $756,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 266,681 shares in the company, valued at $25,233,356.22. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 47,430 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $4,558,971.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 433,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,676,574.68. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 268,096 shares of company stock valued at $25,287,645 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting Arch Capital Group this week:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACGL. Weiss Ratings raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Roth Mkm set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $98.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $103.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.13 and a 200 day moving average of $91.92.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.64. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 22.07%.The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch’s product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

