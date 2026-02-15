iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Stock Position Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,367,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $488,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $220.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.03. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $223.05.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

