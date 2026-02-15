Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,305,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,644 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $802,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 412,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter.



Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $206.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.78. The company has a market cap of $170.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $208.20.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

