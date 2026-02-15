Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,841 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises 2.6% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $27,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 55,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $27.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.76. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $28.14.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0927 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value. In addition, the securities must be denominated in United States dollars and must be fixed rate and non convertible.

