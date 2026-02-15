Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.24 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 64.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,598 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 173,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,401,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 199,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,116,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. WJ Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $656,000. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:TRV opened at $293.75 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.43 and a twelve month high of $304.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.16.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $11.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.79. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.98%.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $307.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Travelers Companies from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $315.00 to $312.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $3,011,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,092.84. This represents a 22.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 16,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.77, for a total value of $4,675,516.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,602.75. The trade was a 73.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,765 shares of company stock valued at $29,877,543. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

