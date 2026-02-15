PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,319,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $681,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3%

VO opened at $302.14 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $305.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.96. The stock has a market cap of $94.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

