PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 80,232 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,670,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,232 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $521,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Code Waechter LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. North Forty Two & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. North Forty Two & Co. now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY stock opened at $157.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.79 and its 200 day moving average is $142.53. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $158.82.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $1.6162 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time. The Index consists of 100 of the highest dividend-yielding securities (excluding real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the Dow Jones U.S.

