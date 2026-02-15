Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$95.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$88.00 to C$95.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATD. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$91.17.

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$83.86 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$65.95 and a 12 month high of C$84.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$75.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$73.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates a network of convenience stores across North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia. The company primarily generates income through the sale of tobacco products, groceries, beverages, fresh food, quick service restaurants, car wash services, other retail products and services, road transportation fuel, stationary energy, marine fuel, and chemicals. In addition, the company operates more stores under the Circle K banner in other countries such as China, Egypt, and Malaysia.

