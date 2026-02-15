Citigroup Cuts AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target to $710.00

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $820.00 to $710.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APP has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $465.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $705.00 price target on AppLovin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $425.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $740.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $651.77.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $391.55 on Thursday. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $745.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $596.51 and a 200-day moving average of $571.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $132.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.49.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 245.64% and a net margin of 57.42%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 14,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.45, for a total value of $8,066,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 35,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,683,322.05. The trade was a 29.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.32, for a total value of $103,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,402.28. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,786 shares of company stock valued at $100,914,925. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,120,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,926,746,000 after buying an additional 166,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AppLovin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,904,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,721,000 after acquiring an additional 52,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,167,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,269,000 after acquiring an additional 448,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AppLovin by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,561,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,551,000 after purchasing an additional 538,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AppLovin by 9.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,292,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,514,000 after purchasing an additional 367,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

