GenTrust LLC Buys 47,503 Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY

GenTrust LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,503 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 171.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 10,916.7% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

SPHY opened at $23.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1379 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

