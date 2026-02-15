Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,620 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 107.6% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 167.4% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 293.7% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. HSBC raised Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Haleon Stock Up 0.3%

HLN stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $11.42.

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) is a global consumer healthcare company formed through the separation of a large pharmaceutical group’s consumer health business in 2022. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Haleon develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of over‑the‑counter medicines, oral health products, vitamins, minerals and supplements, and other consumer health goods designed for daily self‑care and symptom relief.

The company’s product mix spans categories such as oral care (toothpastes and sensitivity treatments), pain relief and analgesics, respiratory remedies, digestive health products, topical treatments and nutritional supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.