State of Wyoming Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

State of Wyoming lowered its holdings in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,725 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 200.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Oscar Health by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 146,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 85,083 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,800,000. Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,940,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 798.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,441,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,032 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on OSCR shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on Oscar Health and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Oscar Health from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

In other news, insider Adam Mcananey sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $30,724.68. Following the sale, the insider owned 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,608.19. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 23,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $406,620.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 350,180 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,677. The trade was a 6.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 197,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,300 in the last three months. 24.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oscar Health stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company’s primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

