eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 94.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 10,310 shares during the period. State of Wyoming's holdings in eBay were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,149,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in eBay by 1,007.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,189,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $163,058,000 after buying an additional 1,992,116 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,785,699 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $206,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,373 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $62,986,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1,416.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 831,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $61,949,000 after acquiring an additional 777,109 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY opened at $82.38 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.48. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 33,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $3,076,237.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,733 shares in the company, valued at $435,388.67. This represents a 87.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total transaction of $238,746.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 55,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,815.60. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 44,590 shares of company stock worth $4,000,814 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $90.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on eBay from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Arete Research increased their price objective on eBay from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.66.

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

