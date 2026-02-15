eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 94.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 10,310 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in eBay were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,149,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in eBay by 1,007.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,189,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $163,058,000 after buying an additional 1,992,116 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,785,699 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $206,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,373 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $62,986,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1,416.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 831,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $61,949,000 after acquiring an additional 777,109 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
eBay Trading Up 3.7%
EBAY opened at $82.38 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.48. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Insider Transactions at eBay
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $90.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on eBay from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Arete Research increased their price objective on eBay from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.66.
Get Our Latest Analysis on eBay
Trending Headlines about eBay
Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/coverage piece highlights eBay’s growing advertising business and frames the company as moving beyond a legacy marketplace into a higher-margin ad platform — a key thesis likely supporting the rally. Should You Buy eBay Stock Before Feb. 18?
- Positive Sentiment: eBay launched a livestream shopping platform in Canada with auction integrations tied to fan conventions — expands live-commerce and auction monetization channels that can lift take-rates and ad inventory. eBay launches livestream shopping platform in Canada with auctions tied to fan conventions
- Positive Sentiment: Third‑party AI tool Prolisto Lite launches a free app to create eBay listings from photos — could reduce seller friction and increase listings/throughput over time. Prolisto Officially Launches Prolisto Lite, a Free AI-Powered Web App for Creating eBay Listings From Product Photos
- Positive Sentiment: High‑profile event listings and eBay Live promotions (NBA All‑Star, celebrity memorabilia like Bad Bunny’s costume) boost brand visibility and premium transaction flow. Vintage Cards, Sneakers, And A 15K Rolex: Here’s Everything You Can Get On eBay Live During NBA All-Star Weekend
- Neutral Sentiment: Local consumer-report resolution (viewer received owed funds after contacting 10 On Your Side) is a modest reputational positive but unlikely to move fundamentals materially. Viewer receives hundreds he was owed from eBay after contacting 10 On Your Side
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest figures in the feed are effectively zero/blank and don’t provide a clear signal to explain price movement. (No link available.)
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage also warns that broader e‑commerce demand is softening — a macro headwind that could pressure revenue growth if ad and live-commerce gains don’t offset slower transaction volumes. Should You Buy eBay Stock Before Feb. 18?
eBay Company Profile
eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.
The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than eBay
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.