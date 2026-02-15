GenTrust LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

GenTrust LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.7% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $37,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $150,448,000. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $569,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $336.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $344.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

