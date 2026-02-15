Avista (NYSE:AVA) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.14 and last traded at $43.1050, with a volume of 117257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Avista from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Avista from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $42.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a $0.4925 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.40%.

In other Avista news, SVP Wayne O. Manuel sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $69,150.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,867.42. This trade represents a 15.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avista by 359.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,282,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,492,000 after buying an additional 1,003,362 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the second quarter valued at about $29,674,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avista by 52.7% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,110,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,101,000 after acquiring an additional 728,543 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,829,000 after acquiring an additional 582,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Avista by 37,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 541,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,855,000 after acquiring an additional 539,686 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avista Corporation operates as an integrated energy company providing electric and natural gas delivery services to residential, commercial and industrial customers in the Pacific Northwest. Through its regulated utility operations, the company maintains and upgrades an extensive transmission and distribution network, delivering reliable energy to approximately 400,000 electric customers and 324,000 natural gas customers across Washington, Oregon and Idaho. In addition to its core utility business, Avista invests in owned generation assets, including hydroelectric, natural gas–fired, coal and wind facilities, to support system reliability and long-term supply planning.

Founded in 1889 as the Spokane and Inland Empire Water Power Company, the business adopted the Avista name in 1999 to reflect its growing energy portfolio and strategic focus on innovation.

