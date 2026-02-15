Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Mitsubishi Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.28, but opened at $30.88. Mitsubishi shares last traded at $33.20, with a volume of 34,820 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $133.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Mitsubishi had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $32.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi is a long-established Japanese business family and brand that today encompasses a group of independent companies operating across a wide range of industries. The Mitsubishi name traces back to the late 19th century and the founding of a shipping firm that grew into a diversified industrial and trading conglomerate. Over time the original zaibatsu was reorganized into a number of separately managed companies that nonetheless share the Mitsubishi mark and coordinate through cross-shareholdings and business relationships.

Companies using the Mitsubishi name are active in sectors including industrial machinery and heavy equipment, automotive manufacturing, electrical and electronic equipment, chemicals and materials, energy and natural resources, trading and logistics, finance and banking, real estate, and food and consumer products.

