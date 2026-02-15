Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Trading Down 5.8% – Here’s Why

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.0650. 587,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,746,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.
The company has a market cap of $890.06 million, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 24.4%.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation. The company invests primarily in debt and equity securities of private funds managed or advised by Oxford Finance LLC, targeting U.S. middle-market companies. Its portfolio spans senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and private equity interests, providing diversification across credit instruments and industry sectors.
Established in 2009 and based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Oxford Lane Capital commenced operations in 2012.
