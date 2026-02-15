Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) (CVE:SGO) Trading Down 7.3% – Here’s What Happened

Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) (CVE:SGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 298,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 352,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.70 price objective on shares of Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$0.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$67.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 702.99, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Sonoro Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver. The company holds interest in the San Marcial project covering an area of approximately 1,000 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. It also has an option to earn a 60% interest in the Hilltop Gold project consisting of 12,836 hectares located in southeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; and a 100% interest in the Calera Group of Concessions that covers an area of approximately 1,500 hectares located in the municipality of Cucurpe, Mexico.

