BAB Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Short Interest Update

BAB Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,073 shares, a growth of 92.2% from the January 15th total of 2,119 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,359 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 23,359 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BAB Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of BAB stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. BAB has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.03.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 16.81%.

BAB Company Profile

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.

