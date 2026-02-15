Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 278,928 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the January 15th total of 379,083 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 697.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 697.3 days.

Ansell Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANSLF opened at $22.74 on Friday. Ansell has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54.

Get Ansell alerts:

Ansell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ansell Ltd. (OTCMKTS: ANSLF) is a global leader in protective solutions, specializing in the design, manufacture and marketing of a broad range of industrial and healthcare safety products. The company’s core offerings include disposable medical gloves, industrial hand protection, and advanced protective apparel. Ansell’s portfolio spans nitrile, latex and vinyl gloves designed to meet stringent healthcare and laboratory standards, as well as coated and specialty gloves engineered for sectors such as automotive assembly, construction, chemical processing and electronics manufacturing.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Ansell traces its origins to the early rubber industry in the late 19th century and has evolved through a series of strategic restructurings and rebrandings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.