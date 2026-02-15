Aurora Innovation’s (AUR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AUR. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

AUR opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. Aurora Innovation has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $10.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aurora Innovation will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Urmson acquired 258,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 258,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,040. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 35.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 71,298,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,567,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,818,179 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 6,824.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,645,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,037,000 after buying an additional 9,505,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,055,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 3,256.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,753,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,387,000 after buying an additional 6,552,034 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Here are the key news stories impacting Aurora Innovation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Aurora completed a 1,000‑mile driverless run from Fort Worth to Phoenix, showcasing long‑haul capability that supports commercialization prospects and partner confidence. Aurora Adds 1,000-Mile Driverless Run from Fort Worth to Phoenix

Aurora completed a 1,000‑mile driverless run from Fort Worth to Phoenix, showcasing long‑haul capability that supports commercialization prospects and partner confidence. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Needham reaffirmed a “buy” and a $13 price target, signaling conviction in Aurora’s longer‑term upside and technology moat. Needham Reaffirms Buy

Analyst support: Needham reaffirmed a “buy” and a $13 price target, signaling conviction in Aurora’s longer‑term upside and technology moat. Positive Sentiment: Industry analysis suggests competitive barriers are eroding in a way that can favor well‑capitalized early movers like Aurora, potentially improving TAM capture over time. Aurora Innovation: Barriers To Entry Are Fading

Industry analysis suggests competitive barriers are eroding in a way that can favor well‑capitalized early movers like Aurora, potentially improving TAM capture over time. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 2025 earnings call transcript is available for investors who want detail on cadence to revenue and commercialization milestones; use it to judge execution versus guidance. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Q4 2025 earnings call transcript is available for investors who want detail on cadence to revenue and commercialization milestones; use it to judge execution versus guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage includes a valuation review as share swings have drawn attention; useful for investors reassessing risk/reward but not a direct catalyst. Assessing Aurora Innovation Valuation

Recent coverage includes a valuation review as share swings have drawn attention; useful for investors reassessing risk/reward but not a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reports in the feed show zero and NaN values and are internally inconsistent; treat current short‑interest data as unreliable until exchanges publish corrected figures.

Short‑interest reports in the feed show zero and NaN values and are internally inconsistent; treat current short‑interest data as unreliable until exchanges publish corrected figures. Negative Sentiment: Aurora lowered FY‑2026 revenue guidance to roughly $14M–$16M versus consensus near $19.9M, signaling slower near‑term commercial traction and pressuring near‑term valuation and sentiment.

Aurora lowered FY‑2026 revenue guidance to roughly $14M–$16M versus consensus near $19.9M, signaling slower near‑term commercial traction and pressuring near‑term valuation and sentiment. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen cut its price target from $5.50 to $4.70 and moved to a “hold” rating, which reduces near‑term sell‑side upside and may temper momentum. TD Cowen Lowers Target

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development of self-driving vehicle systems for both passenger and commercial applications. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aurora has built an end-to-end platform—known as the Aurora Driver—that integrates proprietary software, machine learning algorithms and a suite of sensors (LiDAR, radar and cameras) to enable vehicles to operate safely and efficiently in diverse driving environments.

The company’s core business revolves around designing, testing and deploying its autonomy stack on vehicles from established automotive and transportation partners.

