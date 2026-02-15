Herald Investment Management Ltd Raises Position in Arteris, Inc. $AIP

Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Arteris were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIP. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arteris during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Arteris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arteris during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arteris alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arteris to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Northland Securities set a $24.00 target price on Arteris in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Arteris Stock Performance

AIP opened at $14.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. Arteris, Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $638.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arteris

In other news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 5,000 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,422. The trade was a 7.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO K Charles Janac sold 2,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $41,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,349,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,516,537.13. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 689,072 shares of company stock worth $11,525,611 in the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Arteris

Here are the key news stories impacting Arteris this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 2025 results beat expectations: EPS of ($0.05) topped estimates and revenue of $20.14M beat consensus; management issued above‑consensus revenue guidance for Q1 and FY‑2026 — a clear fundamental positive supporting upside. Read More.

Q4 2025 results beat expectations: EPS of ($0.05) topped estimates and revenue of $20.14M beat consensus; management issued above‑consensus revenue guidance for Q1 and FY‑2026 — a clear fundamental positive supporting upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Commercial traction: Arteris reported its network‑on‑chip technology has shipped in over 4 billion devices, a credibility milestone that supports longer‑term revenue expansion in AI and edge markets. Read More.

Commercial traction: Arteris reported its network‑on‑chip technology has shipped in over 4 billion devices, a credibility milestone that supports longer‑term revenue expansion in AI and edge markets. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strategic moves: Management outlined a >$100M contract‑value target for 2026 and strengthened chip security capability via the Cycuity acquisition — both bolster the company’s addressable market and product offering. Read More.

Strategic moves: Management outlined a >$100M contract‑value target for 2026 and strengthened chip security capability via the Cycuity acquisition — both bolster the company’s addressable market and product offering. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/institutional support: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy and $20 PT; several funds increased or initiated positions recently, which provides bench‑marked upside versus the current price.

Analyst/institutional support: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy and $20 PT; several funds increased or initiated positions recently, which provides bench‑marked upside versus the current price. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials and call transcripts are available for deeper read‑throughs — these will be sources of further guidance detail and management color that could move shares. Read More.

Earnings materials and call transcripts are available for deeper read‑throughs — these will be sources of further guidance detail and management color that could move shares. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data in feeds is inconsistent (entries showing 0/NaN vs earlier reported short positions), so short‑squeeze risk is unclear until exchanges reconcile figures.

Short‑interest data in feeds is inconsistent (entries showing 0/NaN vs earlier reported short positions), so short‑squeeze risk is unclear until exchanges reconcile figures. Negative Sentiment: Large insider/major‑holder selling: CEO K. Charles Janac (and major holder Bayview Legacy, LLC) sold sizeable blocks in recent days (47,244 shares on Feb 9 plus additional sales), creating added supply and pressuring sentiment. Read More.

Large insider/major‑holder selling: CEO K. Charles Janac (and major holder Bayview Legacy, LLC) sold sizeable blocks in recent days (47,244 shares on Feb 9 plus additional sales), creating added supply and pressuring sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mixed research view: some shops (Weiss) remain negative; consensus is a Hold with a $17.50 average target — divergent analyst views can increase short‑term volatility.

Arteris Profile

(Free Report)

Arteris, Inc is a fabless semiconductor intellectual property (IP) company specializing in on-chip interconnect solutions and system IP for advanced integrated circuits. The company’s core products include its FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) fabrics, Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP, and CodaCache memory subsystem IP. These technologies enable semiconductor and systems companies to design scalable, energy-efficient chips for applications ranging from automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) to 5G communications and high-performance computing.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Arteris serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.