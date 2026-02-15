HighTower Advisors LLC Has $506.23 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,345,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.6% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $506,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,718.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,551,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35,380,815 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,089,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,369 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,750,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,334,000 after buying an additional 887,305 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $131,375,000. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 35,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 640,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,168,000 after buying an additional 638,467 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $227.26 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $230.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

