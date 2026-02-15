Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is HighTower Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,656,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,430 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,627,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $626.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $632.31 and a 200 day moving average of $616.19. The company has a market capitalization of $838.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $641.81.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

