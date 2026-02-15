Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB Shares Sold by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. reduced its stake in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,071 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 183,438 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 176.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,125,910 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $580,952,000 after buying an additional 7,734,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the second quarter valued at about $164,751,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 67.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,242,304 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $223,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,054 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the second quarter worth about $74,359,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Rocket Lab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $67.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rocket Lab Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average of $59.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.47 and a beta of 2.16.

RKLB has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Rocket Lab from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Rocket Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Rocket Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

In related news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 28,615 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,163,199.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 461,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,740,219.10. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 1,560,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $89,667,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 939,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,007,202.62. This represents a 62.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,306,150 shares of company stock worth $271,865,732. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

