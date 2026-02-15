Glaxis Capital Management LLC Invests $633,000 in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE

Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up about 1.0% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $71.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.37. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $74.08.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

