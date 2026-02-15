Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,371 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 15.4% of Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $19,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,836,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272,592 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 79.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,350 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,941,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,964,000 after purchasing an additional 817,434 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,814,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,088,000 after buying an additional 756,324 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.99 and a 12 month high of $50.81.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.