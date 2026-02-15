Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 447,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,348 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 359,429 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 21,234 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 285.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 520,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after buying an additional 385,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

