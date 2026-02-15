LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

LC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citizens Jmp upgraded LendingClub from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

In related news, Director Erin Selleck sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $46,533.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 76,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,060.19. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in LendingClub by 7.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 10,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 25,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. LendingClub had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 13.58%.The firm had revenue of $266.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. LendingClub has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.800 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.390 EPS. Analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace that connects borrowers seeking personal and small business credit with individual and institutional investors. The platform leverages technology to streamline the loan application and underwriting process, offering unsecured personal loans, auto refinancing, and small business loans. In addition to lending products, LendingClub provides high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking charter, following its acquisition of Radius Bank in 2021.

Founded in 2006 by Renaud Laplanche, LendingClub pioneered peer-to-peer lending in the United States, helping to democratize access to credit and investment opportunities.

