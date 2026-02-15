Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Mizuho set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 48,000.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SEM opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Select Medical is a leading provider of specialized healthcare services in the United States, operating through two primary business segments: Hospital Division and Outpatient Rehabilitation Division. The Hospital Division offers long-term acute care (LTAC) hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) that serve patients recovering from complex illnesses, trauma or surgery. The Outpatient Rehabilitation Division delivers physical, occupational and speech therapy services through a network of clinic locations and home-based care programs.

Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Select Medical was founded in 1996 and has grown through strategic partnerships, joint ventures and acquisitions.

