Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Bought by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 36,600.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4%

PFE stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 12.42%.Pfizer’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 126.47%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

