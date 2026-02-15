Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Acquired by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 362,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,822 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.1% of GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $58,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 56.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $181.50 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.06.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $187.35 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $190.98. The company has a market capitalization of $291.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.35.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 80.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

