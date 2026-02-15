DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Raised to $60.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

NYSE:DD opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.63. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $52.66. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of -26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 7.03%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Erik T. Hoover sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $238,938.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 112,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,498.79. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lori Koch sold 9,011 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $355,574.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 288,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,377,343.96. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont’s operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

