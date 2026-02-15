Reviewing Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) & Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) and Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Beta Bionics and Coloplast A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Beta Bionics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beta Bionics 1 4 6 2 2.69 Coloplast A/S 0 3 0 0 2.00

Beta Bionics presently has a consensus price target of $26.42, suggesting a potential upside of 89.50%. Given Beta Bionics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Beta Bionics is more favorable than Coloplast A/S.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beta Bionics $65.12 million 9.43 -$54.76 million ($4.37) -3.19 Coloplast A/S $4.13 billion 4.24 $538.49 million $0.27 28.78

This table compares Beta Bionics and Coloplast A/S”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Coloplast A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Beta Bionics. Beta Bionics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coloplast A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Beta Bionics and Coloplast A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beta Bionics -87.89% -35.72% -20.69% Coloplast A/S 14.35% 27.08% 9.22%

Summary

Coloplast A/S beats Beta Bionics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beta Bionics

(Get Free Report)

Beta Bionics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Coloplast A/S

(Get Free Report)

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. The company also offers continence care products, such as Conveen Active urine bags; SpeediCath catheters that offer catheterization for both genders; and Peristeen Plus, a transanal irrigation system. In addition, it provides wound care products comprising conforming dressing under the Biatain Silicone brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand; and skin care products that include cleansers, moisturizers, skin protectants, antifungal products, and hand cleansers, as well as InterDry, a skin fold management solution. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets products for the surgical treatment of urological and gynecological disorders, such as urinary stone diseases, benign prostate hyperplasia, voiding dysfunctions, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence. Additionally, its voice and respiratory care solutions include laryngectomy care products comprising Provox, a voice prosthesis for speaking, HMEs, adhesives, laryngectomy tubes for breathing, devices for speaking hands-free, and accessories, as well as tracheostomy care products under Tracoe brand. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebæk, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Beta Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beta Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.