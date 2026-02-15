The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.6667.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price target on Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Mizuho set a $30.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, January 9th.

In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Michael L. Clawson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 37,620 shares in the company, valued at $752,400. This trade represents a 15.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 343.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $38.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.64 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) is a North American consumer packaged foods company specializing in better-for-you nutrition products. The company’s portfolio centers on two well-established brands, Atkins and Quest, which offer a range of low-carbohydrate, high-protein bars, powders, shakes, and snacks. Simply Good Foods aims to support consumers’ health and wellness goals by delivering convenient, nutrient-dense options without added sugars or artificial sweeteners.

Under the Atkins brand, the company produces meal replacements, snack bars, and ready-to-drink shakes designed for low-carb dieters.

