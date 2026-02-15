Waystar (WAY) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $294.7210 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Waystar Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:WAY opened at $22.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.75. Waystar has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Christopher L. Schremser sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $262,225.43. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 422,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,844,302.11. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $125,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 193,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,150,657. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 71,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,535 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waystar

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Waystar by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Waystar by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its position in Waystar by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waystar by 6,005.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Waystar by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAY. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho set a $42.00 target price on shares of Waystar in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waystar in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) is a leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management and payment solutions for healthcare organizations. The company’s unified platform streamlines the entire financial continuum of patient care, from eligibility verification and claim submission to payment reconciliation and patient billing. By automating key processes and improving claim accuracy, Waystar helps providers reduce administrative overhead, accelerate cash flow and enhance overall revenue performance.

At the core of Waystar’s offering is a SaaS-based architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems and payer networks.

